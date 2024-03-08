Oparanya, Joho capable of taking over party leader post, Raila says

Succession politics in the ODM party has reached fever pitch, with leader Raila Odinga on Thursday forced to assure members of a smooth process.

Although Mr Odinga has played down any looming fallout, tensions between deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya were evident at the mass member recruitment drive in Wajir County.

On Thursday, Mr Odinga hinted at his possible succession in the party even as he insisted that his quest for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC) should not be misconstrued as an exit from local politics.

While parading his two deputies at Wajir Baraza Park, Mr Odinga said either of them is capable of driving the party’s agenda in his absence.

“I am not going anywhere because Addis Ababa is just around the corner. I’ll go and come back to give advice whenever needed. But my two deputies, Joho and Oparanya, are capable of running this party in my absence,” Mr Odinga said.

Raising the hands of Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya, Mr Odinga said whichever of the two leaders won the party’s top post would be able to lead it to success.

“There is no split and it is wrong for anyone, including the media, to speculate about that in our party. Brothers can want a lady and if Joho wins, Oparanya wins and if Oparanya wins, Joho wins all together because we are one strong family,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader, who was hosted by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi, was also accompanied by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Minority Whip Junet Mohamed and a host of MPs and MCAs from the county.

Addressing ODM delegates at Wajir ICT Hall, Mr Odinga noted that he is still in the process of campaigning for the AUC post, which he said he could either win or lose.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (left), during a past meeting with his two deputies Wycliffe Oparanya (second right), Ali Hassan Joho (right), and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“In the unlikely event that I’m not elected, I’ll come back, but if I win, Joho and Oparanya are here,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Joho told Mr Oparanya to prepare for a fierce battle for control of the ODM party should Mr Odinga get the AUC job.

“Some people have been spreading falsehoods that I have disappeared from party affairs but today I want to set the record straight that everything I have been doing, Baba was well aware of it,” he said.

“Since I entered politics, I have not taken any decision or step without the knowledge of my party leader. Mr Odinga is my political father and mentor. He is the only one I can apologise to, but for my brother Oparanya, brace yourself for a bruising battle,” he added.

Mr Oparanya said that as far as he is concerned, Mr Odinga is not leaving the political scene, but added that if the succession opportunity came, he would offer himself.

“Baba is here with us and he is our leader. We support his bid for the African Union Commission and also as ODM leader, but we are ready to lead this party to success even in his absence,” he said.

Mr Abdulahi urged Mr Odinga to lead the succession process.

“I will not sit and watch Joho and Oparanya destroy ODM. They should sit under the leadership of Mr Odinga. We have to play within the rules of the party,” said the governor.

“Since 2013, I have not taken any decision without consulting Joho and Junet. Joho has been my mentor and that is why I think he is the best person to take this party forward.”

Many of the speakers seemed to support Mr Joho for the top job.

Mr Mohamed said that even if Mr Odinga decides to quit if he wins the AUC post, “ODM will remain strong. We have two deputy party leaders who are capable of steering this party. Joho here is very ready to take over the leadership of the party”.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga have previously said that Mr Odinga can easily serve as AUC chairman and still lead the ODM party.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga with (from left) former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua at Matunda grounds Likuyani in Kakamega County on July 8, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“It doesn’t change anything. Raila has held continental positions before, including the AU,” said Mr Sifuna.

Prof Macharia Munene of the United States International University also believes that Mr Odinga’s decision to seek the AUC post will not change much in local politics.