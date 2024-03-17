Raila launches purge of 'rebel' ODM MPs

ODM leader Raila Odinga has issued a warning to party rebels, vowing to ensure that voters punish them at the polls.

His latest comments are seen as a sign that he will implement his party's recommendation that the six MPs, mostly from Luo Nyanza, be punished and denied the chance to seek re-election in 2027.

Speaking in Suba South constituency on Sunday, Mr Odinga urged his supporters not to vote for MPs who refused to toe the party line.

He said the party had no room for 'traitors' now or in the future.

The MPs in question who have switched allegiance to President William Ruto are Gideon Ochanda (Bondo MP), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem MP), Phelix Odiwuor (Langata MP), Mark Nyamita (Uriri MP), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu Senator), Caroli Omondi (Suba MP) and Paul Abuor (Rongo MP).

While in Suba South, the ODM leader endorsed the party's national chairman John Mbadi for the local parliamentary seat, saying he deserved to return to parliament.





Mr Mbadi served as Suba South MP for three terms until 2022 when he decided to seek the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.





But he later decided to support Governor Gladys Wanga before he had a chance to be nominated for the National Assembly, where he currently serves.





His endorsement for re-election as an MP will reignite his rivalry with Mr Omondi, who was among the MPs who visited State House last year.





Mr Mbadi and Mr Omondi contested the Suba South parliamentary seat in 2013 and 2017 before Mr Mbadi decided to quit parliament and seek the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.





Mr Odinga said the ODM national chairman should be returned to Parliament to teach Mr Omondi a lesson.





"I am telling Mbadi to prepare to take back his seat in Parliament. I will campaign for him to get the seat," he said as he raised Mr Mbadi's hand in a sign of support.





The ODM leader said Mr Omondi was one of his loyal foot soldiers when he served in the grand coalition government.





The MP served as chief of staff in the Prime Minister's office.





"He vetted all those who had appointments in my office. He also planned some of the activities I undertook when I was prime minister," he said.

According to the ODM leader, he was the one who contributed to the MP's success.





He claimed that Mr Omondi asked for his support when Mr Mbadi declared that he would not contest for a parliamentary seat in 2022.





Speaking at a delegates' meeting in Suba North constituency, Mr Odinga accused the legislator of later betraying him when Mr Omondi and other MPs were seen at State House.





He said pictures of the meeting were shared with him by other MPs.





"I was surprised by what I saw. They claimed to have gone to seek development but that is not the case," Mr Odinga said.





Mr Odinga said the MP and his colleagues, despite being elected as opposition legislators, decided to join President Ruto without informing him.

The delegates' meeting was attended by ODM deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga, her Siaya counterpart James Orengo, Roots party leader George Wajakoya, MPs Lilan Gogo (Rangwe), Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul) and Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), among other politicians.

According to Mr Mbadi, the Suba South MP was elected after his intervention and support.

"I will remain grateful to Raila after he supported me in my political journey. But I have to teach Caroli a lesson," he said.

Ms Wanga drummed up support for the ODM national chairman, saying he should continue in the same position.

He urged other party members to continue making ODM popular in the region.

"Let us continue with the recruitment drive and have more members. We will do whatever Baba (Mr Odinga) says because the county is an ODM zone," he said.

He said the region should continue to support Mr Odinga because he was fighting for democracy and devolution.

Senator Kajwang accused Mr Omondi of going against the wishes of his party, including voting for controversial laws that introduced new taxes on Kenyans.

These include the housing levy.

Mr Orengo described the ODM chairman as a strong leader who had united the party.