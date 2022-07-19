DP Ruto, Raila fight over Nyayo Stadium for last rally

Deputy President William Ruto and his main challenger in the August General Election Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya are embroiled in a push and pull over the venue of their last rally.

The two camps have planned to end their months of campaigns in the capital city and are claiming to have booked Nyayo Stadium for a political meeting on August 6.

On Tuesday, Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed, who is also Suna East MP in a statement sent to newsrooms said Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will hold their last rally in Nairobi, the same venue their archrival DP Ruto is claiming.

“The Azimio campaign team, led by Baba na Martha (Mr Odinga and Ms Karua), will hold its last official campaign meeting in Nairobi on August 6, 2022 at Nyayo Stadium,” said Mr Mohammed.

He also used the opportunity to thank their supporters for coming out in large numbers in the Azimio rallies to support the course of ‘an inclusive nation’.

“As the country approaches the general election in 20 days, the Azimio team wishes to thank all Kenyans of goodwill who have turned up in their millions all over the country at meetings, rallies, and in person in this historic journey to a fair, just, prosperous and inclusive nation,” said Mr Mohammed.

At the same time, DP Ruto’s team on Monday said they had booked the same venue for their final rally on the same day (August 6).

“For your information and for the public record, the Nyayo National Stadium venue is already secured and fully booked by United Democratic Alliance (UDA)/Kenya Kwanza Alliance for August 6,” said UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina.

While campaigning in Nairobi over the weekend, Mr Odinga informed his supporters that he will wrap up his campaigns in Nairobi. Both DP Ruto and Mr Odinga have intensified vote hunting in the region to bag the 2,415,310 registered voters.