I will accept polls outcome, Raila Odinga pledges

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition flag-bearer Raila Odinga has said he will accept the outcome of the August 9 presidential election.

The ODM party leader said he had no intention of rejecting the will of the people but warned the electoral commission not to “play games with the coming polls” to guarantee a transparent process.

“We have said as Azimio candidates that should we lose the elections fairly, we will accept the outcome and congratulate the winner and we mean exactly that,” said Mr Odinga.

Speaking during an interview with the international media, Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the security agencies to be impartial to ensure a free, fair and credible process.

The former prime minister challenged his main rival in the presidential contest, Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader and Deputy President William Ruto, to also commit to accept the outcome.

“We also urge our competitor to do the same, to be prepared to accept the results no matter the outcome of this election,” he said.

Mr Odinga said he was confident there would be no violence in the coming elections.

“It is true that the stakes are high but I want to state that the stakes are always high in any election, particularly the transitional ones. But Kenyans are peaceful people and If the people see that the process is free and fair up to the polling, tallying and announcement of results then there should be no fear of any violence erupting,” said Mr Odinga.

At the same time, the former prime minister said Azimio would follow the right channel should there be a similar scenario as in the 2017 disputed elections.

“In 2017, we used the machinery that was available and provided evidence at the Supreme Court that the process was not free and fair and the Supreme Court agreed with us and therefore nullified the elections and ordered for a repeat,” he said.