Ruto: Raila funded by Covid-19 billionaires

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his campaigns to Kiambu County where he claimed his Azimio la Umoja opponent Raila Odinga is being funded by Covid-19 billionaires.

The Covid-19 scandal emerged at the height of the pandemic. Shadowy and influential individuals pocketed more than Sh7.8 billion through flawed procurement at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) and got tenders to supply face masks and testing kits whose prices were grossly exaggerated.

Dr Ruto said the Azimio presidential candidate has no moral authority to lecture the Kenya Kwanza coalition on how to fight corruption “yet they are beneficiaries of corruption and looting of public resources”.

‘‘You are giving us lectures on fighting corruption...when you are hostages of state capture,” he said in Ruiru.

The DP added that his administration will give state organisations tasked with fighting corruption independence to do their work through funding and new laws.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer added that his government would lower National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) monthly subscriptions for the self-employed from Sh500 to Sh300.

He said vulnerable and poor families would access healthcare for free.

Dr Ruto criticised Mr Odinga for attacking and discrediting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, adding that his rival should concentrate on presidential campaigns.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said the government formed by the alliance would lower the cost of living “as soon as we win the election”.

“‘When Ruto was in the government before the March 9, 2018 handshake between Raila and President Kenyatta, the cost of living was not that high,” Mr Gachagua said.

“A 2-kilo packet of maize flour was retailing at Sh90. The cost of living will fall as soon as we form the government. That is why we are asking you to vote for Ruto.”

Even as the campaigns went on, sibling rivalry between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and other parties in Kenya Kwanza played out. The UDA brigade rallied Kiambu residents to adopt the six-piece voting pattern.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Dr Ruto appealed to locals to vote for Senator Kimani Wamatangi as Kiambu governor despite the presence of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who is also eyeing the seat on his Chama Cha Kazi ticket.

Mr Gachagua avoided the Kiambu governor contest topic in his speeches.

Less than two months ago, Mr Kuria and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo publicly clashed with Mr Wamatangi during Mr Gachagua’s campaigns in the region.

Mr Kabogo wants to be Kiambu governor again. He later bolted from Kenya Kwanza. Dr Ruto and his team were in Limuru, Lari, Kiambu town, Githunguri, Kabete and Kikuyu.