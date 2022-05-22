Ruto allies to Raila: Face us head on! Stop hiding behind Martha Karua

Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance have asked Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential hopeful Raila Odinga not to hide behind his running mate, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, in Mt Kenya and face the team head on, on his own.

The leaders also lauded what they said was a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep off the campaign trail, saying Mr Odinga was on his own, and should seek for his votes himself.

DP Ruto’s running mate, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, said the people of Mt Kenya will not be swayed by Ms Karua’s charm offensive, which she undertook after she was named Mr Odinga’s Number Two.

"We will not attack our daughter but we will go after Raila until we defeat him and send him to retirement," Mr Gachagua said in Karatina in his home constituency on Saturday.

Mr Gachagua was particularly happy over what he said was President Kenyatta’s decision to keep off the campaign trail.

"I want to laud the president who is my friend, I did not want to disrespect him that when he is campaigning for Raila, I am busy campaigning for DP Ruto," he said.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi said President Kenyatta was smart to ensure he retires with the Azimio party leader.

"The President has said each man is on his own and thus he has abandoned Raila by failing to campaign for him in the region. We are going to win this in the first round," said Mr Mudavadi.

Dr Ruto, on his part, stuck to his economic agenda, saying the track record for Jubilee government speaks for itself in education, infrastructure, health and agriculture.

And should the Kenya Kwanza form government, he vowed to ensure that the youth will acquire training in vocational institutes to ready them for the job market.

"We have a chance to form government... and this year we will form government that understand the common mwananchi in all spectrum of the economy," he said.

He also took a hit at the Azimio coalition saying they have gathered to work on how to change the constitution while the Kenya Kwanza is geared to revive the economy.

"We want to come up with with economical solutions that will support businesses, agriculture, unemployment and health so that people can access treatment locally without the need to travel abroad," he said.

Once in government, he noted that they will start by committing Sh100 billion to housing, agro processing and manufacturing which will absorb a fraction of the over four million youth who are unemployment.

"We cannot accept a government that sets their first priority as that of adding more seats to accommodate politicians before addressing unemployment," he added.

He further added that under the bottom-up economic model they will construct markets for traders and provide cheap loans for people to improve their businesses in a Sh50 billion funder for small-scale enterprises

He pledged to ensure that farmers earn a guaranteed minimum return for their produce as well as lowering the cost fertilizer to Sh2, 500 as well as provide quality seeds for farmers to ensure enhanced productivity.

He also promised that every Kenyan will be covered under the National Health Insurance Fund by December.

"The contributions will be subsidised while those earning more will contribute more those who cannot will catered for by the government," he added.

The DP was accompanied by Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, Justin Muturi (National Assembly speaker), Kimani Ichungwah Kikuyu Mp, Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, Rahab Mukami Nyeri Woman Rep, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Wahome Wamatinga Senatorial candidate, Irungu Kang'ata Senator Murang’a, and Starehe MP Charles Njagua.