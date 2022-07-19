 Mwangi Wa Iria: I am now fully behind Raila

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has announced that he will support Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the upcoming August 9 polls.

Wa Iria, whose application for presidency was dismissed by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said Tuesday that he has held talks with Mr Odinga about his manifesto.

"When my candidature was rejected by IEBC, so many people celebrated and it is only Mr Odinga who called me. We had a conversation about my manifesto of "One home, One cow" and he has supported it''

While addressing the media, Wa Iria also claimed without providing evidence that IEBC was out to lock his candidature even though he met all the requirements.

Wa Iria said he will join hands with other leaders to rally the region behind the presidency of Raila Odinga.

"I will join hands with leaders from the mount region including Martha Karua and Peter Munya to look for votes for Mr. Odinga. As a leader from the region, I will also advocate for the interests and if we give them enough votes, I will demand a Cabinet Secretary position in the Azimio-OKA government," he added.