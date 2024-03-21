Change of tack: Raila goes slow on Ruto attacks as he eyes AU job

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has changed his political strategies as he seeks the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader seems to have toned down his anti-government stance, opting to concentrate on his bid for the regional job, even as he pushes for his party’s revival.

The last time Mr Odinga presided over a public event was on March 9 in Kibra constituency, two days after leading the ODM membership recruitment drive in Wajir County.

Since then, he has maintained a studious silence, choosing to let other coalition partners handle local politics.

Even though Mr Odinga called off opposition’s anti-government protests to give dialogue a chance, he devised a new approach to deal with what he termed as “excesses” of the Kenya Kwanza administration, focusing on unearthing corruption scandals and launching pushbacks through the courts.

All these seem to have died down, with the ODM leader’s usual media conferences where he would critique “poor government policies” also missing.

For instance, he raised the red flag over the procurement of petroleum products under the government-to-government deal that Kenya signed with Saudi Arabia.

“There was no G-to-G. Kenya did not sign any contracts with Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Only the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum signed a deal with state-owned petroleum companies in the Middle East,” he said.

He added: “Why Ruto chose to characterise the deal as a G-to-G is the first red flag that points to mischief in this deal.”

Mr Odinga, through his legal adviser Paul Mwangi, had last year written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Auditor-General and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority on the same, calling for a probe into the matter.

Yesterday, Mr Mwangi told Nation that the three institutions never responded.

“Nobody has even acknowledged the letter. The chairman EACC promised, on JKL [TV show], to respond to Mzee’s letter but hasn't. We are still waiting for a response,” he said.

Asked why Mr Odinga has taken a low profile, he said: “He has been away for several days but should be back anytime now.”

Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango yesterday told Nation that there have been concerns that Mr Odinga is ‘overworking and needs to slow down’.

“Most people around the PM (Mr Odinga) have been concerned that he is overworking and over-stretching and that he needs to slow down to catch breath. When he declared interest in AU, another concern emerged that he needed to take time off local politics and focus on AU which is more urgent given that the election is months, not years, away,” Mr Onyango said.

He said Mr Odinga is convinced on the need to take a break and focus on the AU job and agenda which is ‘quite different from our local politics’.

“He reluctantly agreed and took a break. During this break, he is meeting and talking with leaders that matter on the AU mission,” added Mr Onyango.

Mr Odinga was scheduled to be a keynote speaker in today’s Kakamega International Investment Conference at Masinde Muliro University, but Nation has established that he will not attend since he is out of the country.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi is expected to represent Mr Odinga at the event.

A source familiar with Mr Odinga’s game plan told Nation yesterday that he has chosen to slow down on ‘forceful anti-government crusades’.

“These guys are campaigning for him. He won’t tell them off, at least forcefully, as he used to do,” the source said.

Political observers feel Mr Odinga has been forced back to the drawing board due to the sensitivity of the AUC post.

“One of the key success factors for the job is remaining sensitive and aligning to African presidents and Heads of State expectations to secure their support,” Mr Mokua said.

This, he noted, is why Mr Odinga has to restrain himself from local politics.

“Silence is a key pillar in message discipline. Unnecessary public statements can potentially compromise his capacity to secure African presidents and Heads of State votes,” he added.

Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi said even though he backs Mr Odinga’s AUC bid, the ODM leader has abandoned opposition’s role of fighting for the public.

“What I don’t understand, however, is why since his declaration, the people’s agenda, which we were made to believe his coalition was championing, has been put on hold, and now the focus is on if and when he takes the seat, who is going to benefit and how,” Mr Wanjigi said.

But United States International University professor Macharia Munene insists that Mr Odinga has not changed, but only addressing his ‘perceived interests’.

“He is consistent in looking after his perceived interests which goes with what deal he can cut with those wielding power,” Prof Munene said.

Prof Gitile Naituli of Multimedia University says Mr Odinga is right to keep away from criticising the government.

“He wants the State support so he cannot at the same time continue criticising the same government. Maybe when he gets there, things may be different,” Prof Naituli told Nation.

He says it is the turn of other opposition leaders to step into Mr Odinga’s shoes.