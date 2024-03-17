Ruto: Why I'm rooting for Raila in AU job bid

President William Ruto on Sunday explained that having the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga as the African Union chairman is part of the grand scheme to open up the continent as a free trade area.

With free trade policies, he explained, individual countries and their respective citizenry will begin to witness an improvement in their economies that are currently experiencing a beating.

He stated that Kenya has been on the frontline in championing for a thriving East African Community (EAC) and Africa as a whole.

“With unity, there is blessing. For instance, we want one of us (Mr Odinga) to get the AUC position. Let us support that one Kenyan to get that position,” said Mr Ruto.

He spoke on Sunday when he attended an interdenominational prayer service and thanksgiving ceremony for Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtua in Enoosaen in Trans Mara, Narok County.

“Currently we are talking about EAC because we want to be united, already we have the Africa Intercontinental Free Trade Area.

"How then do you want to distract us from EAC and Africa to come and talk about clans? That is nonsense!” retorted Dr Ruto.

He was speaking against the backdrop of sporadic border tussles pitting two clans in the area.

Dr Ruto maintained that opening up Kenya and nations in the continent for trade is the most progressive agenda and that those championing clannism and tribalism can only spark wars like has been witnessed in Trans Mara.

“Someone with the mindset of this and that tribe is a very dangerous person. Clan, tribe and regional matters cannot allow us to move forward as a nation. Let us live as one people,” he stressed.

President Ruto noted that opportunities within Kenya are never enough thus it is the other reason why his government is entering into bilateral labour agreements with other countries to export labour and solve the joblessness crisis.

“Apart from the digital jobs, we are finalising bilateral labour agreements to employ 1 billion youth abroad. I made a commitment to create job opportunities for those out of universities and, college and we have a plan,” Dr Ruto stated.

Last week, foreign affairs cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi explained that the gender hurdle that Mr Odinga was facing in his AUC ambition was lifted.

President Ruto has been at the forefront of wooing EAC Heads of State to support the candidacy of Mr Odinga, a long-time political nemesis.



