Raila Odinga

Inside Raila campaign strategy for AUC

Azimio leader Raila Odinga during a press briefing and presentation of the National Dialogue Committee report at Capital Hill Nairobi on March 8, 2024.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the crucial meeting.
  • Mr Odinga expected to pay particular attention to Francophone countries, in the next two weeks.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Impunity, chaos as ministers irregularly hire staff

  2. PREMIUM Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela’s tribulations in South Africa

    Brian Mandela

  3. PREMIUM FKF’s financial foul play

    Kandanda House

  4. PREMIUM Why EALA wants free airspace in EAC member states

    Kenya Airways