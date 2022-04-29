Amason Kingi’s PAA party seeks to quit Azimio-OKA Coalition

The Pamoja African Alliance, a political party allied with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, has written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu seeking to withdraw from the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party.

“We confirm that PAA vide its letter dated April 25, to the Registrar of Political Parties is seeking to withdraw from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party,” said Mr Kingi on his Twitter page.

However, the governor who is serving his second and last term refuted claims that PAA will join William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In the letter to Ms Nderitu, the party claims it has been kept in the dark over the agreement it had signed with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition.

Some of the party officials of the Coast-based political party told Nation.Africa that the party had not seen the agreement it had signed with the coalition.

The party’s national chairman Mr Ibrahim Babangida, said recently, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition, constituted a national coalition executive council but PAA was left out.

“At the Coast, it had Governor Hassan Joho, MPs Naomi Shabaan (Taveta), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) but we did not feature in it (executive council),” said Mr Babangida.

Mr Babangida said that respect remains paramount in politics.

“There is neither a small nor a big party, all parties deserve equal treatment. We will talk to anyone who will treat us well,” he said.

He said PAA is now focused on clinching ward representatives, MPs, Senators and governor's seats.

Last week, aspirants for various seats were awarded certificates. Those cleared and awarded the certificates included candidates for MP, Senate, Woman Representatives and Ward Representatives

In Kilifi, prominent city lawyer George Kithi has been declared PAA candidate. He will fight it out with Orange Democratic Movement’s Gideon Mung'aro and United Democratic Alliance Aisha Jumwa in the race to succeed Governor Kingi.

Mr Lung’anzi Mang’ale, a former KPA senior official, received his PAA nomination certificate to battle it out for the Kwale governor’s post in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

He will battle it out with ODM's Prof Hamadi Boga and UDA’s candidate, the current Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani.