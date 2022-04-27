Lawyer George Kithi named PAA’s gubernatorial candidate in Kilifi

The battle for the governor’s seat in Kilifi County got clearly defined after Pamoja African Alliance named lawyer George Kithi as its candidate.

Mr Kithi will now fight it out with ODM’s Gideon Mungaro and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa of UDA in the race to succeed Governor Amason Kingi who is serving his second and final term.

All the three candidates have been on a relentless vote-hunt campaign ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election which is likely to mark a watershed moment for Kilifi and other coastal counties.

PAA has been relentlessly blaming past political regimes of sidelining the coastal region even after enjoying unequivocal support from the voters.

Through Mr Kithi’s candidature, PAA will now seek to bolster its popularity at the Coast where it has been making inroads and challenging ODM’s prolonged dominance.

PAA gubernatorial candidate in Kilifi County George Kithi (right) receives his nomination certificate from the party chairman Ibrahim Mtwafy Babangida at the party head office in Nyali, Mombasa on April 27, 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Kithi was among a slew of candidates who were awarded certificates by the party at its Nyali head office in Mombasa town.

Those who were cleared and awarded certificates included candidates for county wards, woman reps, parliamentary, senatorial and gubernatorial seats.

Mr Lung’anzi Mang’ale got party clearance to contest the Kwale gubernatorial seat against UDA candidate and Deputy Governor Achani in the August polls.

Just like other parts of the country, Kilifi County has witnessed heightened political activity as candidates pull out all the stops to woo voters.