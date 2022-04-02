Pamoja African Alliance, new parties reaping big ahead of primaries

As the April deadline for party primaries draws near, candidates seeking elective seats in the Coast region are avoiding big parties to ensure their names appear on ballot papers in the August 9 polls.

Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), Safina Party and Kadu Asili are some of the parties which have reaped big to avoid competition from established outfits like the Orange Democratic (ODM) Party, United Democratic Alliance and Jubilee.

PAA party associated with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has continued to make inroads in the region by fielding candidates in most elective positions by giving them direct tickets.

In Mombasa County, an area considered an ODM zone, has not been spared either.

Mvita constituency aspirant Said Twaha during the launch of his bid on April 2, 2022. He will be vying on Pamoja African Alliance Party in the August 9 polls. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In Mvita constituency, an economist Said Twaha seeks to succeed incumbent MP Abdulswamad Nassir who is eyeing Mombasa gubernatorial position.

“I moved from UDA to PAA so as to be associated with the locals. I felt PAA has more roots in the region that is why I had to switch to the party,” said Mr Twaha.

While announcing his move to PAA in Mvita Lohar Hall in Majengo, Mombasa, Mr Twaha said he is determined to take over from Mr Nassir in the August 9 polls.

“In PAA we have candidates in different positions from wards to governor positions and all of them have direct tickets. The party has since been accepted by Kenyans and is now popular in the Coast region,” said Mr Twaha.

He added, “Being a scholar, I will ensure education and youth empowerment is attained in the constituency.”

Rigged out

He opted to move to PAA after realising that most aspirants may be ‘rigged out’ during the big parties’ primaries after the new Political Parties Act came into force.

Next week, different parties will start party primaries with ODM expected to hold its nominations in Taita-Taveta County while in Kwale and Kilifi were postponed to enable consensus.

ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma said primaries of other counties will go on as scheduled.

"The party primaries for Kilifi and Mombasa counties scheduled for April 5 and 6 have been postponed to enable the conclusion of the ongoing consultations and consensus building," read part of the communication by party's NEB's chairperson Mumma.