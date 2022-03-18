Make public coalition deal, Azimio parties now demand 

Five disputes are derailing Azimio la Umoja agreement, with protests by some parties about the document that named Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga the coalition’s presidential flagbearer.

The Nation has established that many of the more than 20 parties, including Wiper of Kalonzo Musyoka, which appended signatures on the document, have not seen its contents.

They are querying the secrecy surrounding the document they say they were hastily told to sign last Saturday as the principals were rushing to a rally in Jacaranda on the understanding they would peruse its contents later.

Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla said her colleagues only signed the last pages bearing the names of their respective party leaders.

“We were to be called to go through the document later,” she said yesterday.

Two days after the March 12 event, Mr Musyoka said the parties had signed up for a coalition named Azimio One Kenya, drawing protests from the Odinga camp.

“And the name is Azimio One Kenya. That is the name of the grand coalition, which will then be registered under the amended Political Parties Act,” Mr Musyoka said.

While campaigning in Tharaka Nithi on Tuesday, the Wiper leader said should Mr Odinga win the presidency, he (Musyoka) would start his 2027 State House bid immediately.

“Deputy President William Ruto started campaigns immediately after they were re-elected in 2017 because he was focused on the presidency. I will start my journey to State House a day after the swearing-in of Raila as president,” he said.

‘Inawezekana’

Sources said the contentious issues are the name and slogan of the alliance, zoning and fielding of candidates, the presidential running mate, party’s structure.

Insiders told the Nation that President Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Mr Odinga’s ODM — the main parties in the alliance — settled on Azimio La Umoja as the coalition party’s name and “Inawezekana” (It’s possible) as its slogan.

But Mr Musyoka wants it to be known as Azimio-One Kenya Alliance (Azimio-OKA). If that’s not the case, the slogan be changed to “One Kenya”.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who was instrumental during the signing of the document, yesterday said there is no agreement yet on the slogan, adding that the name of the coalition has been settled.

Other issues Mr Musyoka wants dealt with are power-sharing arrangements.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said that a power-sharing structure must be clear in a coalition.

“The thing was rushed. Details of the agreement are still being finalised by the technical committee before depositing it with the Registrar of Political Parties. Every party is cautious because of the history of betrayal in this country,” Mr Makali said yesterday.

It emerged that tentatively each of the three major partners — ODM, Jubilee and OKA — is to get 33 per cent of executive positions.

Regional matrix

But there are concerns that while Jubilee and OKA have other parties waiting in the wings for a share, ODM will have the 33 per cent to itself in addition to having the presidential candidate. Others insist that power sharing should be based on the performance of every party in the poll.

The running mate position, which OKA has reportedly laid claim to despite earlier discussions to reserve the position for Jubilee, is also contested.

Mr Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, said the running mate is the discretion of the presidential candidate. “We’re cognisant of the parties in Azimio and the regional matrix,” he said.

Another source said Azimio was premised on the concept of a three-legged stool. After ODM bagged the flagbearer, Jubilee and OKA would decide on the running mate position.

The other sticky issue is zoning and fielding of candidates under the Azimio framework.

“The main concern of DAP-K is nominations. How, for instance, do we arrive at Azimio candidates for governor, senator and Member of the National Assembly positions? Will it be by joint nominations?” Democratic Action Party Kenya Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu posed.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said zoning has not been agreed on although it’s one of the methods that would ensure Azimio has numbers in the House.

A secretary-general from one of the Azimio affiliate parties said ODM is against attempts by smaller outfits from its strongholds to join the team.

“That is why you saw Pamoja African Alliance of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi joining Azimio through Jubilee,” the official said.

Joint candidates

“This is replicated even in Lower Eastern where Wiper is uncomfortable with Charity Ngilu’s Narc, (Machakos Governor Alfred) Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and (Makueni Governor Kivutha) Kibwana’s Muungano.”

Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign board head Ndiritu Muriithi said popular candidates, regardless of which parties they are affiliated to, would get Azimio tickets.

The Laikipia governor said the Azimio document acknowledges there are regions the coalition will have to field joint candidates.

“We’re persuading aspirants to be realistic. We want to have Azimio-ODM, Azimio-Jubilee, Azimio-PNU candidates on the ballot after primaries. We don’t want parties to die,” he said.

He added that Azimio would ask the electoral agency to accept the plan. Dr Amollo said the deal proposes an Azimio Coalition Election Board.

“The fact that we have recognised the question of joint candidates in some areas shows we’re alive to the challenge,” he said, adding it would be upon the board to prescribe nomination rules in case of joint candidates.

The team of experts and negotiators of the deal led by Paul Mwangi admits there are disputes.

The team also comprises Dr Amollo, Mr Jackson Awele, Prof Mutua and Mr Odinga for ODM. Others are Wiper Vice-Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Wiper Secretary Coalition Coordination Committee Eunice Lumallas, former National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya, Mr Rodney Okoth, Mr Gordon Ogola and Mr Musyoka.

Also in the team are Mr Tom Macharia, Mr Kamau Mbugua and President Kenyatta for Jubilee.