Mombasa deputy governor dumps ODM for Kingi's Pamoja African Alliance

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has suffered a major blow after one of its gubernatorial aspirants ditched the Raila Odinga-led outfit to join Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).

Dr William Kingi, who is the Mombasa deputy governor says he was compelled to defect to another party after ODM failed his credibility test. Mr Kingi (not related to Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi), accused ODM of insincerity in its primaries to pick flag bearers for the August 9 General Election.

Dr Kingi, who has deputised Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho since 2017, said his pleas for openness ahead of the primaries fell on deaf ears.

Speaking while launching the Mvita Boda Boda Sacco at Burhaniya Primary School in Mombasa, the former Technical University of Mombasa don said ODM had favourite aspirants.

“ODM lacks a level playing field and most of the aspirants are being treated like second-class citizens. I was a staunch ODM member but when I demanded honesty during the party primaries, I was ignored, forcing me to decamp. I am now continuing my gubernatorial bid under PAA,” said Dr Kingi.

Unresolved issues

“I found it difficult to remain in a political party that does not value me. It’s a challenge to succeed Governor Joho. But PAA is in Azimio la Umoja and I will continue campaigning for our flag bearer Mr Odinga despite decamping from his outfit. There are still unresolved issues among those I have left behind regarding the primaries,’’.

Dr Kingi further called on his opponents to preach peace ahead of the polls.

“We must shun violence and hooliganism which will divide this country. Let us also call out those propagating violence. To voters, do not vote for leaders who give you handouts, look at their policies and manifestos,” he said.

Dr Kingi decamped barely two weeks after meeting Mr Kingi, retired KDF boss Gen Samson Mwathethe and PAA spokesperson Lucas Maitha his opponent Mr Ali Mbogo to discuss the 2022 polls.

PAA had been scouting for a suitable candidate for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

Mr Mbogo, who is the Kisauni MP and Dr Kingi have been strategising on to beat their competitors led by Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM), Suleiman Shahbal (ODM), Hassan Omar (UDA) and Awiti Bolo (VDP) in the forthcoming polls.

Talks have been ongoing between the two gubernatorial candidates led by Mbogo and Dr Kingi to ensure Mijikenda clinches the Mombasa governor's seat in the forthcoming, August 9 polls.