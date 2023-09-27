Police arrest main suspect in Nairobi Hospital finance boss murder

The main suspect in the murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo has been arrested.

The girl, who is said to be underage, was arrested on Tuesday by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

She has been on the run, they said.

Mr Maigo was found dead in his house on September 15, 2023 and a post-mortem revealed he was stabbed 25 times.

“She was arrested and taken to Muthaiga Police Station and later (Wednesday) she will be transferred to the Kilimani Police Station,” said Mr Adamson Bungei, the Nairobi County police boss.

Police say the girl might be aged between 15 and 17 years.

She was captured on CCTV footage escaping from the home of the victim located in Woodley estate by scaling the perimeter wall.

Detectives pursuing the traced her to a house in Bombolulu in Kibra sub-county where they found blood-stained clothes that she was dressed in on the day Mr Maigo was killed.