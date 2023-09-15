Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo found dead with 16 stab wounds

Police have launched investigations after the body of Eric Maigo, the Acting Finance Director at the Nairobi Hospital was found lying in a pool of blood with 16 stab wounds at his city home.

The body was found Friday, September 15 morning at his home in Woodley Estate, Nairobi County.

Confirming the incident, Kilimani Police Station boss Moss Ndiwa said Mr Maigo had 10 stab wounds to the chest and the others to his sides, apparently hurled from the back.

Police said they were still investigating the details of the incident, but suspected that a female friend of the deceased may have carried out the murder.

The assailant, according to the Kilimani chief, must have escaped through the window after committing the murder.

“We are still on the case, but the neighbours said they heard him groaning in pain and the woman who was in the house refused to open the door, but had escaped when police arrived,” said Mr Ndiwa.

Pursuing a suspect

Mr Ndiwa said police were still investigating the case and were also pursuing a suspect who had not yet been identified.

Earlier, the hospital's Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo, issued a memo to staff informing them of their colleague's death.

"This morning we received the shocking news of the death of our staff member, Mr Eric Maigo, who was our Ag. Director of Finance. Unconfirmed reports we have at the moment are that Eric's lifeless body was found by neighbours at his house at 6am this morning," Mr Nyamongo said in a memo to all staff.

Mr Nyamongo said the family had been informed of the incident and the police had taken over the scene and were conducting investigations.

The CEO has paid tribute to Eric as a member who gave his best for the success of Nairobi Hospital.