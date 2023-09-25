'No evidence': Suspect in the murder of Eric Maigo released without charge

A Nairobi court has released without charge a suspect arrested last week for the stabbing death of Nairobi Hospital finance chief Eric Maigo, after police cited lack of evidence.

Cynthia Andalo had met Maigo at a club hours before his death.

Maigo's body was found lying in a pool of blood at his Nairobi home last week. A post-mortem revealed he was stabbed 25 times in the chest, neck and face.

The lead investigating officer in the case Patrick Boge asked that Lusenga be released from custody because they had found no evidence that she was involved in Maigo's murder.

"You honour the investigations conducted so far in this mattermshow that Lusenga was not involved in the matter. We ask you to close the case against her and release her unconditionally," Boge told the court.

Crime scene investigators and forensic analysts examined Lusenga's fingerprints and other evidence recovered from the crime scene and failed to make a match.

The application by the State to free Lusenga comes days after police announced they have identified a female suspect at the centre of the murder probe as a teenager from Kibra.

Detectives say the suspect was captured by surveillance cameras leaving the victim's home in Woodley Annex-Upper, Nairobi. Photo credit: Courtesy

Detectives also said they have recovered clothes captured on CCTV surveillance believed to have been worn by the girl suspected to be behind the gruesome murder.

Detectives have recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect in the murder of Eric Maigo. Photo credit: Courtesy

Maigo will be laid to rest at his home in Kisii County, according to a family member.