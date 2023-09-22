DCI releases images of suspect linked to Eric Maigo murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has released images of a female suspect wanted in connection with the death of Nairobi Hospital finance chief Eric Maigo.

Maigo's body was found lying in a pool of blood at his Nairobi home last week.

A post-mortem conducted on Saturday revealed he was stabbed 25 times in the chest, neck and face.

Detectives say, the suspect, who was captured by surveillance cameras leaving the victim's home in Woodley Annex-Upper, is believed to have been most involved in the murder before escaping through the back door.

Two bloodstained knives, believed to be the murder weapons, were recovered from the scene.