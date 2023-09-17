Post-mortem reveals Nairobi Hospital finance boss Eric Maigo was stabbed 25 times

Nairobi Hospital finance boss Eric Maigo was stabbed 25 times in the chest, neck and face, according to a post-mortem conducted on Saturday.

The autopsy was conducted at Lee Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor.

"He was stabbed 25 times on the chest, neck and face and what killed him was external and internal bleeding," Dr Oduor told the Nation last night, adding that he had forwarded the findings to investigating officers.

The absence of stab wounds on the hands, Dr Oduor said, was an indication that the 38-year-old had not tried to fight back.

Dr Oduor said they had taken DNA samples from the body to establish who had been in contact with Mr Maigo on the day of his death.

A mysterious woman who friends and neighbours said they did not know is at the centre of the death investigation, which detectives have now widened to include anyone who came into contact with the man who had just been appointed acting finance director at Nairobi Hospital.

His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood next to his bed at his home in Nairobi's Woodley Estate.

Maigo's family was present during the autopsy, the pathologist said.

Police have since launched an investigation into the death of 38-year-old Maigo.

Kilimani police station commander Moss Ndiwa had said on Friday that Mr Maigo had 10 stab wounds to his chest and the others to his sides, apparently from behind.

Police said on Friday that they were still investigating the details of the incident, but suspected that a female friend of the deceased may have carried out the murder.

The assailant, according to the Kilimani chief, must have escaped through the window after committing the murder.

"We are still investigating the case but neighbours said they heard him moaning in pain and the woman who was in the house refused to open the door but had escaped by the time police arrived," said Mr Ndiwa.

Mr Ndiwa said police were still investigating the case and were also hunting for a suspect who had not yet been identified.

On Friday, the hospital's chief executive officer, James Nyamongo, issued a memo to staff informing them of their colleague's death.

"This morning we received the shocking news of the death of our staff member, Mr Eric Maigo, who was our Ag. Director of Finance. Unconfirmed reports we have at the moment are that Eric's lifeless body was found by neighbours at his home at 6am this morning," Mr Nyamongo said in a memo to all staff.

Mr Nyamongo said the family had been informed of the incident and the police had taken over the scene and were conducting investigations.

The CEO has paid tribute to Eric as a member who gave his best for the success of Nairobi Hospital.