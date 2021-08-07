MP Wamunyinyi's employee found dead with deep cuts

A sombre mood has engulfed Bungoma town following the mysterious death of Peter Oteng, who was popularly known as Storm Dwarchild.

Storm was a musician who also worked as the communication officer of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

His body, which had deep cuts in the head, was found by a passerby at 11.45pm on Friday night, in Sunrise estate just a few metres from his house.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi condemns Peter Oteng's killing

Before joining Mr Wamunyinyi's team, Storm worked for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in the same capacity.

He was instrumental in raising Mr Barasa’s political popularity by producing eye-catching photographs and videos.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi (centre) at the scene of the killing of his communications officer, Peter Oteng, on the night of August 6, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Storm, who had roots in Uganda, produced songs such as "Popo", "Brikicho", "Covid-19", "Hustle", "Landlord" and "Bindu Bichenjanga", which received plenty of airtime on local radio and television stations.

Police collect the body of Peter Oteng, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi's communications officer, following his killing on the night of August 6, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Mr Wamunyinyi condemned the killing and called for a speedy probe into the matter.

The lawmaker said he was with Storm and other staff members at a restaurant the same night and that everyone left for their homes around 10pm.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi (centre) with police at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital morgue, where the body of his communications officer, Peter Oteng, was taken on August 6, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

“Storm called a motorcycle rider, whom he knew, to take him home. One of his colleagues paid the fare for him because he didn't have loose cash," the MP said.