Eric Maigo murder: Detectives identify teenager as main suspect, recover blood-stained clothes

Police have identified the female suspect at the centre of the murder probe of Nairobi Hospital finance boss Eric Maigo as a teenager from Kibra.

Detectives also said they have recovered clothes captured on CCTV surveillance believed to have been worn by the girlsuspected to be behind the gruesome murder.

Mr Maigo was stabbed 25 times on his neck, chest and face at his home in Woodley Estate in Nairobi on september 15, 2023.

According to police, the suspect has now camouflaged in new clothes in move to escape the arrest after those which were caught on camera went viral.

DETECTIVES IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN MAIGO’S MURDER CASE



Detectives have recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the cold blooded murder of Nairobi Hospital’s Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo, last Friday on September 15, 2023.



The clothes a red… pic.twitter.com/ygDrwty4ZL — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 22, 2023

“The clothes; a red-checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permanent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibra settlement,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in an update to the public in an ongoing investigation.

The detectives have also narrowed down their investigations and identified the suspect, who is still on the run.

The main suspect is believed to be between 15 to 17 years old, DCI said in the profile released Friday September 22 evening.

She is said to have sat her Standard Eight KCPE examination at the Dagoretti approved school between 2021 and 2022.

Mr Maigo was murdered on Friday, September 15 in his house which is located at the Woodley estate.

The detectives who were alerted by the neighbours found his lifeless body in a pool of blood, and two knives were on the floor.

According to the post-mortem, Maigo was stabbed 25 times in the chest, neck and face.

The police are still urging members of the public to reach out to nay nearby police station f they have the information about the suspect.

On Friday, the Nairobi Hospital held requiem mass for the late staff member who has been mourned as a person who loved his job.

Mr Maigo’s death came few days before the hospital held its annual general meeting.

Earlier on, the detectives released images of a suspected woman, saying that the camera captured her while escaping the compound after committing the murder.