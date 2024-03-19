Peter Mathuki recalled from post as Secretary General of East African Community

President William Ruto has officially initiated the process to recall Peter Mathuki from his post as the Secretary General of the East African Community.

In an official letter written and addressed to the chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers Hon Deng Alor Kuol, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for EAC Affairs Peninah Malonza officially notified member states of intent to withdraw Dr Mathuki.

Dr Mathuki was last week recalled from the prestigious and powerful post in Arusha and nominated as Kenya Ambassador to Russia in President William Ruto’s recent Foreign Service changes.

It was a surprise move as Mathuki, who was appointed to the post in 2021 on recommendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta, was yet to complete his five-year term, which is due to end in 2026

“Kenya hereby gives notice of withdrawal of Hon Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki as the secretary general, from the date to be determined by the summit of heads of state,” said Malonza in a letter dated 15th March and copied to all partner states.

“This has been occasioned by his nomination on 8th March 2024 for appointment as the ambassador of Kenya to Moscow, Russia by the President. He is now to serve the Republic in a different capacity.”

Ms Malonza further informed EAC ministers in charge of EAC Affairs from all the eight EAC member countries that the President had in his place nominated Ms. Caroline Mwende Mueke as Mathuki’s replacement.

“Consequently Kenya hereby nominates Ms. Caroline Mwende Mueke for appointment as the new secretary general by the summit.”

The Kenyan government indicated to the Council Chairperson Hon Kuol the need to recall and requested that the Council convene a summit meeting soon to consider the changes.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to request you to direct the secretariat to convene an extra-ordinary meeting of the Council to consider the notice of withdrawal,” said Malonza.

“Submit a request to the chair of the summit to convene an extra-ordinary meeting of the summit to consider the notice of withdrawal and the appointment of the new nominee to the position of the Secretary-General.”

Mathuki’s fate was sealed on March 5, during the Third Sitting of the Third Session of the Fifth East Africa Legislative Assembly sitting in Nairobi.

It is now emerging corruption allegations made his continued stay at the helm of the regional bloc’s secretariat untenable.

At the centre of Mathuki's troubles are allegations of misappropriation of $6 million Peace Fund at the Secretariat.

EALA parliamentarians directly asked President Ruto, who was present for the opening of the EALA sessions in Nairobi to fire the Secretary-General.

During the debate on President Ruto’s speech, Uganda EALA legislator Musamali Mwasa Paul said member countries should deploy to the EAC Secretariat competent people who are ‘ideologically oriented and clear about the mission and vision of the East African integration agenda’.

In a thinly veiled attack on the outgoing EAC Secretary-General, the legislator wondered why Kenya, which is famously known for its best human resources globally, would nominate Dr Mathuki.