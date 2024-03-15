Jacque Maribe: Chaos of ministers appointing advisers, personnel illegally

Journalist Jacque Maribe.

Photo credit: File

By  Moses Nyamori  &  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  • The latest circus in hiring in top government offices is just the tip of the iceberg.
  • PSC has been in a vicious fight with AG Justin Muturi over the hiring of state counsel.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela’s tribulations in South Africa

    Brian Mandela

  2. PREMIUM FKF’s financial foul play

    Kandanda House

  3. PREMIUM Inside Raila campaign strategy for AUC

    Raila Odinga

  4. PREMIUM Why EALA wants free airspace in EAC member states

    Kenya Airways