Jacque Maribe doesn't have a government job, says PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) Thursday denied reports that it appointed journalist Jacque Maribe as head of communications in the Public Service Ministry.

Reports emerged last week that the former Citizen TV news anchor has landed a State job.

On Sunday, Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria told Nation.Africa "It is true, except that I am not the one who appointed her but the Public Service Commission."

PSC chairperson Amb. Anthony Muchiri clarified that no such appointment has been made, neither has a request to employ her been received by the board.

"For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise," he said.

