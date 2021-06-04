NHIF on the spot over loss of Sh200 million

NHIF CEO Dr Peter Kamunyo

Dr Peter Kamunyo, chief executive of the National Hospital Insurance Fund, has been tasked by the Public Accounts Committee to provide proof of expenditure.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, NHIF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Peter Kamunyo, failed to explain to MPs the whereabouts of the cash that is owed to the Interior ministry.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is on the spot over missing Sh200 million that was to be refunded after lapse of police and prison officers medical cover.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. NHIF on the spot over loss of Sh200 million

  2. PRIME Queries on role of police in enforced disappearances

  3. PRIME Mid-term break that has rattled parents

  4. Africa's Covid-19 cases near 4.87 million

  5. 'It was a war': Ethnic killings cloud Ethiopia's election buildup

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.