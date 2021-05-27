Uhuru urges lawmakers to expedite passage of NHIF Bill

Uhuru and Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto arrive at Parliament Buildings for the National Prayer Breakfast on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked lawmakers to expedite the passage of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill in order for Kenyans to access quality and affordable healthcare.

Related

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.