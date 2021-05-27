Uhuru urges lawmakers to expedite passage of NHIF Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked lawmakers to expedite the passage of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill in order for Kenyans to access quality and affordable healthcare.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, President Kenyatta asked the two speakers to fastrack the legislation of the Bill.

“There are proposals before you that will ensure that every Kenyan will be able to access healthcare. This law will ensure that our people are always able to access healthcare not only during the pandemic but all times,” President Kenyatta said.

The government-backed National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill seeks to make it compulsory for every Kenyan above 18 years to contribute and be a member of NHIF.

They will be required to pay Sh500 monthly in a remodelled universal health coverage (UHC) scheme for outpatient and inpatient services, including maternity, dialysis, cancer treatment and surgery.

The planned mandatory NHIF membership will be an upgrade of the scheme where only workers in the formal sector are compelled to join.

President Kenyatta said millions of Kenyans cannot afford quality healthcare.

“We have heard from experts on the challenges of this virus and it is a fact that millions are not able to access healthcare,” Mr Kenyatta said.

The President urged Kenyans to continue praying for the country in order to restore the hope taken away by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The prayers said here today are geared towards bringing our hope back. And this is where we need to be as the worst pandemic in the world continues to ravage,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said the process of changing a country cannot be left to one person but it is a collective responsibility of all Kenyans.