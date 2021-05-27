Workers shall oppose any attempt to disband NHIF

NHIF headquarters

NHIF headquarters in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Cotu boss Francis Atwoli

By  Francis Atwoli

Secretary-General

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya)

What you need to know:

  • The fund has since been struggling to meet its obligations to workers. 
  • Workers have lost millions due to a lack of accountability.

President Moi left us with a functioning healthcare system and an effective education system. It is sad that over the years, these two most important institutions in our society have been downgraded to deplorable levels. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.