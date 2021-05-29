Covid: You’re on your own if you pay Sh500 to NHIF

By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is not paying Covid-19 hospital bills for Kenyans contributing Sh500 and below per month in premiums, the Sunday Nation has established.

