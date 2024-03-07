Alice Wahome

Nairobi land tussle that’s too hot for CS Alice Wahome

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome addresses wananchi during the launch of affordable housing project in Nanyuki on January 10, 2024. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Ibrahim Karanja

What you need to know:

  • Goons who have been occupying the land are under the instructions of Mr Chelogoi.
  • CS Wahome ordered the police to arrest all those who have been occupying the land.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Rich counties that have become ‘beggars’

    Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru (centre) with her colleagues during a media briefing in Nairobi

  2. PREMIUM Mary Wambui, Nelson Havi battle over fees for Sh6b cases

  3. PREMIUM Why EACC wants Sh1.6bn from Rubis, Biwott firm

    Rubis Petroleum Station

  4. PREMIUM How two communities dominate the civil service

    Job seekers