Kirima family changes tune on eviction of Njiru land settlers

The family of the late tycoon Gerishon Kirima now says it will not evict the settlers on its land in Njiru and in other locations if the occupants are willing to pay for it.

In a statement released on Sunday, the family said they took the decision to settle the matter amicably, opting to come to an agreement with the people occupying the disputed 1,000 acres of land. They said this after realising some people were duped into buying the land from unscrupulous dealers.

"As a family, we are indeed sympathetic to the anguish suffered by hapless Kenyans who were duped into buying the plots in Njiru from unscrupulous and merciless fraudsters. While the court has given us the freedom to evict the current occupants of our land, we are reluctant to resort to evictions marked by cruel demolitions and heartless destruction of property as witnessed elsewhere," the statement read in part.

According to them, some of the occupants of the land who had built houses there had made a move and had already paid for the plots they occupy.

The family also said that more people had expressed their intention and commitment to accept an offer recently made to them.

Mr Kirima's family also said it would not force anyone to buy the plots they occupy.

"For the sake of clarity and avoidance of doubt, the Kirima family is willing to sell the land to the current occupants on a willing buyer, willing seller basis," the statement added.

Those who are able to pay the required amount will also be issued with a legitimate title deed. This will also be done for those who have committed to buy the land and titles will be given to them upon completion of payment.

So far, the family said it has surveyed the parcels in focus and mapped all the plots, determined the value of each plot based on its size and location, profiled all the occupants on a plot-by-plot basis and prepared offers for each individual on the land, and made the decision not to engage potential buyers through groups or agents.

The family said it will deal directly with individual occupants.

"The Kirima family has also provided details of the conveyancing solicitors and bank details in the offer letters. As a family, it is our wish that this process is conducted in the most amicable manner possible, allowing both the current occupants to gain legitimate ownership of the property, whilst providing the family with full closure on a long-standing matter that is better dealt with once and for all," the statement added.

The late Gerishon Kirima at a balcony of his house in Kitisiru on August 7, 2010. The city tycoon passed away on December 29, 2010 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in South Africa. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Since the Kirima family placed the sale deal,some of the people living on the land have said that they do not have the money to pay for the land.

However, others went ahead and paid, while others engaged the family and agreed on how they would make their payments.

On October 23, 2023, the Environment and Land Court in Nairobi ruled that the property belonged to the late Kirima.

On November 21, 2023, the court ordered all occupants to vacate the property by December 31, 2023. However, the family asked that those willing to pay a certain amount according to the size of their plots be allowed to stay.

The decision was questioned by some of the occupants of the land, but the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development then reaffirmed that the ownership of the plots belonged to Mr. Kirima.

"The two confirmations came as such a relief to our family after an exhausting ten years of utter anguish, untold torment and misery," the family said in the statement.

Members of the Kirima family also said that he acquired his properties through sweat and hard work.

It should be noted that the family is still fighting for more of their allegedly grabbed land and the matter is still in court.