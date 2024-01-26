Monicah Kimani murder: Judgment adjourned after Maribe's no-show in court

Judgment of former TV presenter Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie in the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani, has been adjourned to March 15, 2024.

Justice Grace Nzioka adjourned the judgment that was to be delivered on Friday morning at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi following an application by Ms Maribe's lawyer Katwa Kigen.

In the application, Mr Kigen told the court that his client was "gravely indisposed," although she was ready for the judgment.

The prosecution and Mr Irungu's lawyer did not object to the application for adjournment.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on January 26, 2024 for the judgment on the murder of Monicah Kimani. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Maribe and Irungu were charged with the murder of Kimani on October 15, 2018.

When they were charged, Justice John Wakiaga released Ms Maribe on bond but declined Mr Irungu’s request saying he was a flight risk, had no fixed home, among other reasons.

The 28-year-woman was murdered in her Lamuria Garden apartment in Kilimani area, on the night of September 19, 2018 after arriving in the country from South Sudan.

The late Monica Kimani who was murdered in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018. Photo credit: Courtesy

Ms Kimani had arrived in the country from South Sudan and was picked by a taxi driver who dropped her in her apartment in late evening.

She later called her brother George Kimani to inform him of her arrival.

She was due to travel to Dubai on September 20 that year to meet a certain Sudanese businessman by the name Nasser Mohammed.

Kimani was running a family business in South Sudan and was reported to be earning a monthly salary of $2,500. Mr Irungu later visited her in her apartment.

Her brother George Kimani visited her house after she failed to respond to his calls.

Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on October 9, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

When the brother and some neighbours broke into the house they found her lifeless body lying in a bathtub.