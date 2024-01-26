Monicah Kimani murder: Judgment adjourned after Maribe's no-show in court
What you need to know:
- The 28-year-woman was murdered in her Lamuria Garden apartment in Kilimani on the night of September 19, 2018.
- Monicah Kimani was running a family business in South Sudan and was reported to be earning a monthly salary of $2,500.
Judgment of former TV presenter Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie in the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani, has been adjourned to March 15, 2024.
Justice Grace Nzioka adjourned the judgment that was to be delivered on Friday morning at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi following an application by Ms Maribe's lawyer Katwa Kigen.
In the application, Mr Kigen told the court that his client was "gravely indisposed," although she was ready for the judgment.
The prosecution and Mr Irungu's lawyer did not object to the application for adjournment.
Maribe and Irungu were charged with the murder of Kimani on October 15, 2018.
When they were charged, Justice John Wakiaga released Ms Maribe on bond but declined Mr Irungu’s request saying he was a flight risk, had no fixed home, among other reasons.
The 28-year-woman was murdered in her Lamuria Garden apartment in Kilimani area, on the night of September 19, 2018 after arriving in the country from South Sudan.
Ms Kimani had arrived in the country from South Sudan and was picked by a taxi driver who dropped her in her apartment in late evening.
She later called her brother George Kimani to inform him of her arrival.
She was due to travel to Dubai on September 20 that year to meet a certain Sudanese businessman by the name Nasser Mohammed.
Kimani was running a family business in South Sudan and was reported to be earning a monthly salary of $2,500. Mr Irungu later visited her in her apartment.
Her brother George Kimani visited her house after she failed to respond to his calls.
When the brother and some neighbours broke into the house they found her lifeless body lying in a bathtub.
Her hands and legs had been tied and mouth taped shut. Her killers left the water running.