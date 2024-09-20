Bongo Flava's forgotten hero? Mr Nice talks about fame, fall and rebirth

Many people from the 2000s generation recognize the name Mr Nice, but few know the details of his musical career and life beyond the stage.

As one of Bongo Fleva’s iconic artists, Mr Nice left a lasting mark with hits like Kikulacho and Fagilia, earning him widespread fame.

Born Lukas Mkenda, Mr Nice rose to prominence with his signature TAKEU style (Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda), which dominated the East African music scene in the 2000s.

His music resonated with both children and adults, bringing him success across the region. Despite his earlier financial success, Mr Nice later went bankrupt and moved to Kenya, citing abandonment by Tanzanian fans and difficult living conditions.

However, he now says things have turned around, and he’s enjoying life once again while remaining active in the music industry.

Artistes DNA, Mr Nice and Refigah of Grandpa Records at the Florida 2000 in this file picture. People get to hear the music but they don’t see the people behind the scenes, the ones helping the artistes come up with music worth listening to. Photo credit: File | Nation

In this interview with Rhobi Chacha, Mr Nice shared some lesser-known facts about his personal life and his thoughts on the current music landscape. Read on:

Question: What’s something people don’t know about you?

Answer: My biggest passion is drawing. I create all kinds of artwork—people, animals, birds, you name it. I’m actually better at drawing than music. I started earning money through drawing long before I entered the music industry.

Question: Are you still making music in Kenya?

Answer: Yes. I moved my music career to Kenya because Tanzanians no longer appreciate my work, but Kenyans still do. Nowadays, Tanzanians seem more interested in love songs, vulgar content, and music that gets banned by the National Arts Council, known popularly in Kiswahili as Basata.

Question: How is your life now compared to before?

Answer: My life is much better now compared to when I was bankrupt in Tanzania. Things were really bad back then, but now I feel like I’m back to being the old Mr Nice.

Question: There were rumors of feuds with other artists during your peak. Is that true?

Answer: I was a bit arrogant because I had a lot of money at the time. I thought I could do anything—fighting, partying, acting tough. But I never had any real beef with other artists because I was doing a different style of music from them.

Question: Why were your songs especially popular with children?

Answer: Honestly, only God knows. I didn’t plan to make music for kids or aim for that audience. I used to sing in a church choir, so rap, RnB, and other genres didn’t feel natural to me. I just found myself making the kind of music I did, and my TAKEU style clicked with my fans.

Question: What’s something you don’t like?

Answer: I don’t like how Tanzanians pretend to forget my songs, even though they used to enjoy them. If I had stayed in Tanzania, I might have died from stress. I also dislike gossip and false rumors.

Mr Nice Photo credit: File | Nation

Question: Who were your competitors in the music industry?

Answer: I wasn’t really competing, but there were other musicians who did their own thing and became famous alongside me. Juma Nature, Crazy GK, and Inspector Haroun were among the artists I performed with, but while I broke into the international scene, they mostly stayed singing for Tanzanians.

Question: What advice do you have for today’s artists?