KUJ to appeal six-month jail sentence for Tuko journalist

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has instructed its lawyer to appeal a decision by Nairobi Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu to jail Tuko Editor Didacus Malowa for six months with an option of a fine of Sh50,000 for publishing a misleading article on the ongoing National Youth Service (NYS) graft case.

In a statement, KUJ secretary general Erick Oduor said that while the union respects the decision of the court, it would have far-reaching consequences on the country’s governance, especially in the fight against corruption.

He added that the law provides for a mechanism for parties to seek redress in the event they are aggrieved by the work of journalists.

“Jailing a journalist in the 21st Century is not only an assault on freedom of the media, which is well guarded by the Constitution, but a blow to the quest for a just society,” said Mr Oduor.

The magistrate had sentenced Mr Malowa both in his capacity as an editor and in his personal capacity.