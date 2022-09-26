KUJ to appeal six-month jail sentence for Tuko journalist
The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has instructed its lawyer to appeal a decision by Nairobi Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu to jail Tuko Editor Didacus Malowa for six months with an option of a fine of Sh50,000 for publishing a misleading article on the ongoing National Youth Service (NYS) graft case.
In a statement, KUJ secretary general Erick Oduor said that while the union respects the decision of the court, it would have far-reaching consequences on the country’s governance, especially in the fight against corruption.
He added that the law provides for a mechanism for parties to seek redress in the event they are aggrieved by the work of journalists.
“Jailing a journalist in the 21st Century is not only an assault on freedom of the media, which is well guarded by the Constitution, but a blow to the quest for a just society,” said Mr Oduor.
The magistrate had sentenced Mr Malowa both in his capacity as an editor and in his personal capacity.
Ms Nyutu had said in her ruling that the punishment was to deter other journalists, editors and media houses against publishing misleading articles.