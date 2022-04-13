Mucheru’s political debates team is illegal, says KUJ

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has described as unconstitutional ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru’s decision to set up a team to coordinate media debates for political aspirants.

KUJ secretary-general Erick Oduor said the creation of the group encroaches on the programming and editorial realms of media houses.

The union now wants CS Mucheru to revoke the decision and allow the media to exercise their democratic rights without interference from the government.

“The process and criteria upon which the working group was established (are) not clear. This violates the principles of inclusion, transparency and accountability,” Mr Oduor said in a statement.

Gazette notice

In a gazette notice on Friday, Mr Mucheru said the technical working group to be chaired by Journalists for Human Rights programme manager Sammy Muraya will coordinate collaboration between communities and media outlets in organising debates.

Other members of the group include Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga (vice-chairperson), Radio Citizen presenter Vincent Ateya and NTV news anchor Mark Masai.

Mr Oduor also noted that the formation of the group puts the Media Council of Kenya in conflict with its legal mandate as a regulator.

Media Council of Kenya

“The gazette notice provides for the involvement of the Media Council of Kenya in coordination through provision of secretariat facilities for the committee,” he said.

“Section 6, which prescribes the functions of the Media Council, deliberately excludes the Council from (involvement) in programming issues as the Council cannot simultaneously be a regulator and operator of the Media.”

Mr Oduor said creating the new group clashes with existing initiatives by other media sector players.

In March, media stakeholders formed a team to organise presidential debates, which will be held in July.