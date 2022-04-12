Editors reject political debates team formed by CS Mucheru

Editors have protested the appointment of a team by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru to coordinate media debates involving political aspirants, terming it an attempt to control coverage of the General Election.

The Kenya Editors Guild has opposed the formation of the Technical Working Group on Local Media Gubernatorial, Senatorial and Women Representative Debates, terming it illegal.

Through its president, Churchill Otieno, the Guild wants the CS to rescind the decision, arguing that he does not have the power to direct media houses on how to cover elections, including debates.

“We have written to the CS seeking that he rescinds this decision in the interest of media freedom and let stakeholders in the co-regulatory framework to apply collegiality, acceptability and cooperation in a process that is a vital component in our democratic process,” Mr Otieno said in a statement.

“The gazette notice can only be viewed as illegal and undemocratic and is tantamount to interference with the media coverage of the electoral process,” he added

On Friday Mr Mucheru, in a gazette notice, said the group to be chaired by Journalists for Human Rights programme manager Sammy Muraya is mandated to coordinate technical collaboration between communities and local media outlets in organising the debates.

Other members of the group as per the gazette notice include Kenya Manufacturers Association Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga (vice-chairperson), Radio Citizen presenter Vincent Ateya and NTV news anchor Mark Maasai.

Editorial function

Mr Otieno pointed out that the move violates the constitution, Media Council Act and the Elections Act, considering the process by which it has been established. He said the formation of the team was not consultative.

“Whereas the work of the Technical Working Committee will significantly impact on the workings of media houses, the same was not founded on any consultative and inclusive process,” he said

“The involvement of the Cabinet Secretary on issues of the news media through the Gazette notice amounts to control and interference with the independence of the media. This explicitly violates Article 34(2). The Gazette notice is silent on what law the CS is using to set up the team,” he added.

The Guild said the organisation and conduct of debates, whether by local, regional or international media houses, is an editorial function hence there is need for media houses to exercise independence and impartiality. Mr Otieno said Mr Mucheru’s move runs parallel to what the media industry players have already put in place.

Last month, media stakeholders named a team to organise the 2022 presidential and running mate debates set to be held in July.