Court bars BBC from taking adverse action against two employees

British public broadcaster BBC has been stopped from taking adverse action against two employees who have been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

Justice Monica Mbaru directed BBC East Africa Bureau to halt the disciplinary process against Mohamud Ali Mohammed and Bashir Mohammed, pending hearing of a case filed by the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ).

The judge directed KUJ to serve BBC with the court papers ahead of the hearing on May 31. The union moved to court arguing that the broadcaster has set the dates of the disciplinary hearing without giving them sufficient time to prepare.

KUJ secretary-general Eric Oduor said in an affidavit that the duo were only given two working days to prepare themselves and the company failed to furnish them and the union the evidentiary material which form the basis of the claim against them.

“That the time and information given to the grievants are insufficient for them to prepare any meaningful defense against the allegations,” Mr Oduor said.

Mr Ali said he was employed in August 2017 while his colleague was employed by BBC in April 2018.

The duo were given suspension letters on April 13 and a notice to show-cause, containing allegations against them.

The two later requested the employer to supply them with copies of evidence forming the basis of the allegations, but they were not supplied with the evidence or acknowledgment of the responses.