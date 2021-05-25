Court bars BBC from taking adverse action against two employees

Staff and visitors walk outside the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in central London on July 19, 2017.

Photo credit: File
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

British public broadcaster BBC has been stopped from taking adverse action against two employees who have been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

