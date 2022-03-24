Uproar over attack on journalists at ODM headquarters

There was public outrage over the brutal attack of two journalists at the ODM headquarters as they were covering a press conference presided over by party leader Raila Odinga Thursday.

The industry regulator, journalism unions and political figures forged a unity of purpose and expressed their shock at the incident, with many condemning the manner in which ODM handled it.

The Media Council of Kenya called on the police to arrest the suspects who attacked Mr Moses Nyamori of The Standard and Mr Luke Awich of The Star while covering an event at Orange House.

They were singled out after stories published under their bylines on March 17 attracted verbal attacks and threats from party officials.

“The council is concerned at political party orchestrated violence against journalists and lack of investigations on such and is calling on inspector general of the police Mr Hilary Mutyambai to arrest the perpetrators,” the council said in a statement.

“Profiling of journalists by leaders and supporters of political parties goes against Article 34 and 35 of the Constitution on the freedom of media and access to information.”

Disown acts of violence

MCK called on Mr Odinga, who was hosting the event, to disown the acts of violence against the media and pledge to allow journalists to do their work without interference.

The council called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to take action against outfits and aspirants that condone violence.

MCK said that while the work of journalists is subject to scrutiny and feedback, any violation of the code of conduct should be reported to the Media Complaints Commission.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said the journalists were manhandled by security officers, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Unfortunate and regrettable

“The incident is unfortunate and regrettable. We wish to state that the ODM party does not condone any form of harassment on anyone, including members of the press,” he said.

“The media is our partner as it plays an important role in informing the public on crucial issues. As a party, we shall do everything possible to ensure the safety of media practitioners is guaranteed in all our events,” he added.

He said those involved would be held to account.

“We apologise unequivocally to the two journalists and the entire media fraternity following the incident,” said Mr Etale.

The Kenya Union of Journalists condemned the incident, saying it was unfortunate that ODM goons had unleashed terror on journalists.

‘Primitive acts’

“The primitive acts should not be condoned in a civilised society where journalists are required to serve the public for the common good of the country,” KUJ Secretary-General Eric Oduor said in a statement.

“We condemn the attacks that left Mr Nyamori injured; we demand that the hooligans who believe that assaulting journalists is the only way to express their misguided frustrations are identified and handed over to the police immediately,” he added.

The union said politicians must guarantee journalists their safety when invited to press conferences and take responsibility when ugly incidents take place.

“We will hold conveners of press conferences and organisers of political rallies liable. No amount of harassment and intimidation will stop journalists from carrying out their duty professionally in line with the code of conduct that guides their work,” said Mr Oduor.

The Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association also condemned the attack: “It’s regrettable that the incident happened at a time a presidential aspirant was present, whereby ideally security ought to be up to the hilt,” KPJA chairman Dancun Khaemba said.