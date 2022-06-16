Ida Odinga vouches for quality education for African child

Mama Ida Odinga has implored Kenyans to invest in quality education for their children.

Mrs Odinga has further urged parents to show love and acceptance to their children.

"Children issues are very important and it is thus critical that we invest in their future specifically by ensuring we provide them with quality education. We should equip them with values that will propel them to greater heights and protect them from diseases and molestation," Mrs Odinga said in statement to commemorate the International Day of the African child.

A mother of four and wife of Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition party Raila Odinga, Mrs Odinga has been known to consistently champion the empowerment of the girl-child through education.

Some of her flagship projects include the construction of Dr Ida Odinga Library and Research Centre at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County.