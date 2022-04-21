Ida Odinga urges schools to prioritise use of technology

Mama Ida Odinga has stressed the need for learning institutions to prioritise the use of technology in their curriculum.

She spoke in Nairobi after receiving a donation of 30 computers in aid of the Ida Odinga Library Project at the Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County.

"Technology no longer represents the future. It is the present. Everything now revolves around the use of it," Mrs Odinga said.

"It offers us a dynamic situation because technology keeps changing. That's why we have to prepare our students to embrace technology at an early age because all the challenges they face will be solved via technology."

The computers were donated by the Kassanga family led, by the family matriarch Martha Kassanga Mulwa.

An alumnus and former teacher at Ogande Girls, Mrs Odinga in 2020 undertook to build a state-of-the-art library, research, and innovation centre at the institution.

The project is expected to cost Sh300 million and will, when complete, be a magnet for learning and place to nurture ideas.

The library will contain an ICT hub, recording studio and conference facilities, among other.

Computer of Schools Kenya representative Dr Tom Musili committed to partnering with Mrs Odinga to avail an ICT hub at Ogande Girls High School.

"This initiative will help empower the girls and the local community at large technologically. It will also enable Kenya retains its stature as the hub of technology in Africa," observed Musili.