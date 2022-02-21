Ida, Rachel back in politics with campaign drives

From left: Rachel Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Ida Odinga when they registered for Beyond Zero 2019, at State House Nairobi. The wives of the two frontrunners in the August 9 poll have embarked on campaigns to galvanise support for their husbands.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Ida Odinga, last week,  relaunched a lobby group dubbed Sibanduki, to drum up support for her husband’s presidential bid.
  • Rachel Ruto is courting the limelight once again, following her move to revive her Joyful Women Organisation (Joywo) that runs poverty alleviation programs for women.

As the succession of President Uhuru Kenyatta gains traction, the wives of the two frontrunners in the August 9 race have embarked on campaigns to galvanise support for their husbands.

