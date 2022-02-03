Ida Odinga re-launches lobby group to bolster Raila's campaigns

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida has revived a lobby group dubbed Sibanduki which she unveiled in 2013 to help drum up support for the former Prime Minister’s presidential bid.

Ms Odinga will tomorrow launch the group - Sibanduki Kwa Raila at the Panari Hotel in Nairobi, the lobby’s Secretary General John Njuguna revealed.

“This lobby group was first launched in 2013, having been coined by H.E Dr. Ida Betty Odinga. Sibanduki group was crafted to complement Rt. Hon. Dr. Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign, which was launched in 2013.”

“It seeks to create and give a vibrant face to Baba’s presidential campaign, carrying alongside pertinent messages derived from Raila Odinga’s vision,” Mr Njuguna said.

He said that the group will help drive Mr Odinga’s agenda on social protection (Inua Jamii, Pesa Mfukoni), Universal Healthcare (Baba care), job creation (Kazi kwa wote), women empowerment (Uchumi kwa kina mama) and youth empowerment. Others include; access to education, food production and water provision.

Better leadership

“Sibanduki has deliberately simplified this vision targeting different target groups, especially young and new voters and the rest of Kenyans keen to see better leadership and economic prosperity,” Mr Njuguna said.

Flanked by the group’s National coordinator Peter Oluoch and Chairman Robert Owiti, Mr Njuguna said that with the re-launch scheduled for today, Sibanduki “will be spreading tentacles to the grassroots “Mashinani’ for optimal reach”.

“We want to ensure that its ten point agenda as expounded in Raila Odinga’s vision is well understood by all,” he said.

With a secretariat of eight people, he said, the lobby’s activities are decentralised, and supported through coordinators spread across the country, with representatives in 25 of the 47 counties.

He noted that they will focus on re-activating the existing nationwide pool of voters who have consistently supported Mr Odinga’s bid for presidency and the new voters who would wish to be part of “this movement to make Kenya a better place.”

Two priorities

This strategy is premised on two priorities; “to create and give a robust and agile face to the 2022 presidential campaign and to identify and pitch investment opportunities after the elections, ensuring Baba succeeds as a president.”

“In nutshell the organisation is a rainbow of different talents, professions, creativity and experiences, adeptly crafted into an effective and efficient organisation set up capable of delivering on its aims and objectives.”

“Sibanduki aims at uplifting the living standards of its membership and by extension make life better for the majority of Kenyans through sustainable projects,” said Mr Oluoch.

Mr Owiti noted that currently, the organisation was nationwide youth, women and Persons With Disability (PWD) mentorship programs and presidential campaign for Azimio la Umoja candidate - Mr Odinga.

“We believe strongly that supporting his presidential candidature is the most important step in securing a better future for the country. We have therefore set up a team with vast experiences and wisdom in campaign set up and management,” added Mr Owiti.