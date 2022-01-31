Ida Odinga apologises for remarks on mushrooming of churches

Ida Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga's wife Ida who has apologised over a statement she made on Saturday calling for the regulation of churches.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga's wife Ida has apologised over remarks she made on Saturday urging the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to regulate the churches under it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.