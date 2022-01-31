Ida Odinga apologises for remarks on mushrooming of churches

ODM leader Raila Odinga's wife Ida has apologised over remarks she made on Saturday urging the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to regulate the churches under it.

Ms Odinga said her apology arose from the discomfort her words had caused among believers.

On Saturday, while presiding over the launch of a book by archbishop emeritus Habbakuk Abogno at the Church of Christ in Africa in Dala Hera, Kisumu, Ms Odinga challenged the NCCK to control the mushrooming of churches in Kenya.

She noted that some of the churches had been founded on mistaken religious principles.

She also challenged church leaders to pursue theology so as to pass meaningful teachings to their congregants.

Withdrew remarks

But in a statement on Monday by the Ida Odinga Trust, she withdrew the remarks, which had unsettled the Church and sparked a social media debate.

"I wish to this morning withdraw the statement I made to NCCK on Saturday 29th (asking them) to regulate the churches under them in order to promote consistency and relevance in messaging for promotion of evangelism in Kenya.

"It has come to my realisation that my comments haven't sat well with some members of the church. I sincerely apologise for the discomfort caused as I meant no harm to any person."

Her position on the training of preachers, she said, had also been blown out of context by the reports circulating online.

"I reiterate that training only makes the service of preaching better and promotes the administration of the word of God.

"As a committed believer in Jesus Christ, I understand that preaching is a calling and anyone can be touched to administer the word of God.

“This is a fact I have appreciated for a long time and I have sat and listened to many preachers eloquently and diligently deliver life changing sermons."