Ida Odinga lauds Sierra Leone govt for promoting girl child education

Mama Ida Odinga has praised efforts by the government of Sierra Leone in promoting girl child education.

Mrs Odinga made the remarks on Tuesday after paying a courtesy call on visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

"The potential within Africa is immense as noted with the growth of economies despite challenges with Covid-19 and inflation. Through STEM, I'm impressed with the efforts in Sierra Leone to empower the girl-child and women. That way, the whole country benefits," Mama Ida said.

Sierra Leone recently launched the Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum where students get to learn about emerging technology such as drones and robotics.

Female students have benefitted under this programme through government grants channeled towards research and Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET).

On his part, President Maada Bio lauded the political sacrifices made by the Odinga family, noting this has contributed to stability in the Great Lakes region.

Earlier in the day, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted the visiting head of state and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio at State House, Nairobi for bilateral talks.

During the talks, the two heads of states signed an agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation and Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations plus on Trade and Investment.

Present at the meeting were Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiangi (Interior) Amb Raychelle Omama (Foreign Affairs), Amb Amina Mohamed (Sports and Culture), Joe Mucheri (ICT), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service) and Betty Maina (Trade).