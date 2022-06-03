Ida Odinga calls for peaceful campaigns

Mama Ida Odinga has challenged politicians to engage in peaceful campaigns as the clocks ticks towards the August 9 General Election.

Mrs Odinga, who spoke on Friday at an interdenominational prayer meeting in Siaya, also urged politicians to desist from misusing youths in their quest for leadership.

"Our youth are not mere accessories to your political aspirations and violence must stop," Mrs Odinga said.

She also noted that the onset of the official campaign period has heightened violent political altercations at the grassroots level.

Mrs Odinga challenged politicians to instead seek employment and empowerment opportunities for the youth who are the most vulnerable in such incidents.

Mrs Odinga's comments come a few weeks after pockets of protests and violent scenes were witnessed during in ODM and UDA party primaries in various parts of the country.

Raila's chopper stoned

In March, Mrs Odinga was heckled during a church function in Meru.

In another incident, Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga's chopper was stoned by rowdy youth in Eldoret.

Months earlier, Deputy President William Ruto's motorcade was stoned when he visited Kisumu for a series of political activities.

In a related development, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, while speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, assured Kenyans of their safety during the campaign season.