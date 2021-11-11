William Ruto, Raila Odinga allies exchange over Kondele chaos

Allies of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto yesterday traded accusations over the violence that marred the second day of the DP’s tour in Kondele, Kisumu County.

While the DP’s allies accused the ODM leader of organising his supporters to interfere with their campaigns in the lakeside city, Mr Odinga’s allies accused their colleagues of seeking sympathy and being behind the melee that was witnessed in Kondele.

Addressing journalists at Parliament Buildings, 32 allies of Dr Ruto said the violence meted out on him was sponsored by ODM, after it realised that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is beginning to make inroads in the region.

The lawmakers said ODM is yet to shed its tag of violence and called on Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the incident and bring all perpetrators to book.

“Violence [and] exclusion have been at the heart of ODM’s political philosophy and drives the thoughts and actions of its leadership. No ODM event is ever complete without violence or the menacing threat of it,” said Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene.

“The unfortunate incident at Kondele was purely an ODM affair. The incident must not be used to profile any community or region in a particular way because the people of Nyanza are patriotic and peaceful Kenyans,” he added.

Politics of violence

However, ODM lawmakers, in a quick rejoinder, dismissed the utterances, saying the party’s supporters are peaceful and that it does not champion violence against its opponents.

MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Lillian Gogo (Rangwe), Peter Masara (Suna West), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said they will not apologise over what transpired in Kondele, claiming that it was stage-managed to elicit sympathy.

“I can confirm that ODM did not organise any violence. Through Azimio la Umoja, we champion peace and unity... UDA sponsored agents who [organised] the violence that we saw,” Mr Nassir said. The MP accused the DP of taking advantage of the poverty of the youth and giving them handouts in all his tours.

“Tokenism has no place in today’s politics. Let us not take advantage of the level of poverty of our young people,” Mr Nassir said.

Mr Atandi said the DP’s tour in Nyanza was largely successful, something that the UDA faction did not anticipate, hence they had to create violence to portray Mr Odinga negatively.

“Our people are hospitable, welcoming and the politics of violence is no longer with us. Let us not create tribal tensions in the country ahead of the polls,” Mr Atandi said.

“We will not apologise over what happened in Kisumu because we have our intelligence that it was sponsored by the DP himself,” Mr Atandi added.

Planned the violence

Mr Osotsi said if the DP’s allies had evidence that Mr Odinga planned the violence, then they should present it to police for action.

He said UDA is desperate for fame and sympathy from the electorates hence they create violence in order to achieve their goals.

“Whatever UDA has done is the highest form of political dishonesty. They scheme things then blame Mr Odinga for their own misfortune,” Mr Osotsi said. The office of the Inspector General of Police on Wednesday blamed the Kondele incident on a fight between rival youth groups over “campaign logistical funds”.

However, the Office of the Deputy President dismissed the explanation by the Inspector General that the tension was due to the funds.

In a separate press conference called by the MPs, they all agreed that political violence during electioneering should not be tolerated.