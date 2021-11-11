William Ruto, Raila Odinga allies exchange over Kondele chaos

DP William Ruto motorcade stoned kondele

Deputy President William Ruto's motorcade flees a crowd at the Kondele roundabout in Kisumu after rowdy youths stoned his cars on November 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP’s allies accuse the ODM leader of organising his supporters to interfere with their campaigns in the lakeside city.
  • Mr Odinga’s allies accuse their colleagues of stage-managing the fracas that was witnessed in Kondele.

Allies of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto yesterday traded accusations over the violence that marred the second day of the DP’s tour in Kondele, Kisumu County.

