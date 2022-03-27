Why Ida Odinga was booed in Meru

A Catholic Women Association prayer meeting in Meru town ended in disarray after politics took the better part of its conclusion.

The meeting, attended by Ms Ida Odinga, wife to Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, brought together hundreds of women from the Meru Diocese at Consolata Primary School in Meru town.

Also present was North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood, nominated MP Halima Mucheke and Senator Mithika Linturi, who is vying for Meru governor on UDA ticket among other politicians.

Trouble started when the Meru Diocese Catholic Women Association (CWA) coordinator Sr Gemma Kathure announced that only Ms Odinga would be allowed to address the meeting.

Ms Odinga had a difficult time addressing the congregation due to booing, necessitating Sr Gemma to keep interrupting her speech to silence the hostile church women.

Some of the women started walking away

“I am here as a woman and you should not fail to listen to me because I am Raila Odinga's wife. When you dress in the Catholic Women Association dress; it means you are a Christian. The faith should not only be seen by the dress but also from your heart,” she said.

She urged the women to continue praying for the country to ensure unity.

Sr Gemma called out a Meru woman politician, accusing her of inciting and charging the women to boo Ms Odinga.

To calm the situation, Father David Kaberia of St Joseph Cathedral intervened and asked other politicians including Mr Linturi to greet the congregation.

A section of the congregation who spoke to Nation accused their leaders of bias for giving only one leader a chance to speak.

Sr Gemma, however, said the meeting was not intended for politics but prayers and urged the women to make a personal choice on who they would vote for.

Mr Linturi called for political tolerance saying all politicians should be given an audience irrespective of the side they support.

“As the Meru community, we should be welcoming to all people. We should give them a chance to speak,” he said.

Meru County Assembly Speaker Joseph Kaberia also condemned the booing of Ms Odinga by the congregation.

“The people should listen to all politicians. The best way to protest is by casting the ballot on the person you support.

However, politicians should also respect the people when they reject their address,” Mr Kaberia said.

The drama escalated after North Imenti parliamentary aspirant Beatrice Karwitha was involved in a scuffle with Mr Dawood and Municipality MCA Elias Murega accusing the former of denying her a chance to speak.

She was immediately whisked away by security.