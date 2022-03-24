Homa Bay locals yet to feel impact of gender docket

The gender office in Homa Bay County is one of the dockets whose functions have yet to be felt by residents.

Since the establishment of the county government in 2013, the office has been sidelined, with its staff getting limited resources to support its work.

It falls under a department that is also in charge of sports, tourism, youth, culture, and social services.

Gender, like each of the other offices in the department, is headed by a director, who reports to the county executive committee member and the chief officer.

However, their responsibilities have been limited to office work. The active office within the department that of sports, which is constructing a multimillion-shilling stadium. The others have budget and human resource constraints, making them dormant.

Ms Ida Okeyo, one of the gender officers in the county, says their main function involves addressing issues affecting men and women.

NGO support

The head office in Homa Bay town, which has three employees, partners with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to execute its tasks.

"We are lucky to have many partners who have the same goals as us. We work together in achieving them," Ms Okeyo said.

Some of the NGOs advocate girls’ rights. Others offer legal services to people whose rights have been violated.

"There are those that operate safe houses where people in danger can run to as their cases are being addressed," the gender officer added.

Ms Okeyo said her office also has close ties with the police and the Health ministry where most gender issues are always reported before they reach the department.

These activities are extended to Ndhiwa and Rachuonyo East two sub-counties where similar offices are run.

Rangwe, Rachuonyo North, Suba, Rachuonyo South and Mbita sub-counties have no gender offices, prompting residents in need of gender services to travel or seek the same from the State Department of Gender.