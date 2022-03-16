City Hall seals Sh88 million safe house deal

City Hall, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and office of Nairobi Woman Rep have penned a Sh88 million deal to put up a safe house for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nairobi.

This is part of a wider plan to establish at least one safe house in each of the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi to guarantee the safety of SGBV survivors.

The agreement will see the three entities contribute the millions towards the construction of the safe house set to be located at Mji wa Huruma in Westlands Constituency.

According to the deal, National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Nairobi County will contribute Sh50 million towards the construction of the safe house.

NMS and City Hall will give out Sh20 million and land measuring approximately 4,800 square metres. In addition, NMS will fund external works on the safe house to the tune of Sh18 million.

Upon completion, the safe house will be handed over to Nairobi County to run.

“No fees will be charged to the members of the public seeking refuge in the said safe houses,” said Governor Ann Kananu.

“I want to thank our partners for their continued support and tireless work towards the advancement of women’s and girls’ rights; and achieving a society free from all forms of violence against women and girls,” she added.

Interconnected reporting

Alongside ensuring the construction of the safe house, Ms Kananu said her administration will establish an interconnected reporting and referral system that will guide survivors on where to seek help while also providing toll free lines for reporting such cases.

The county government will also engage in promotion of public awareness on causes, impact, consequences and means of preventing SGBV in Nairobi County.

This is in addition to establishing facilities and infrastructure necessary for GBV responses at the county level and collection of aggregate information on prevention, occurrence and responses related to GBV.

Ms Kananu added that City Hall will ensure budgetary allocation for the facilities as well as witness protection programme while such cases are being prosecuted.