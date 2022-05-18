Mama Ida Odinga holds talks with AU boss in Kisumu

Mama Ida Odinga has lauded African Union (AU) for its role in accelerating political and socio-economic integration in the continent.

Mama Ida spoke after hosting AU chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, for dinner at her Kisumu residence.

Mrs Odinga urged Mr Mahmat to focus on uniting the continent despite the challenges facing many countries, ranging from political turmoil, poor infrastructure and hunger.

She also implored the visiting leader to stress the need to empower women and the girl child in the continent.

"There's a lot that needs to be done on that front because women have a big role to play in developing the continent, especially at this time when discussions revolve around the opening up of borders. That is a discussion we now need to have more often," Mrs Odinga said.

Mr Mahmat said despite the challenges, the AU aims to promote and defend Africa's common position on issues of interest to the continent and its people and encourage international cooperation.

Other leaders present during the meeting were governors Peter Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu) Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), and James Ongwae (Kisii).

Earlier, Mrs Odinga and Mr Mahmat joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in attending the 9th edition of the Africities Summit 2022 in Kisumu.

The event, which is being attended by 8,000 delegates, brings together the leadership of cities and local authorities, financial institutions, civic society, development partners, and private sector in Africa with the aim of improving the living standards of the people.

The theme of this year's summit is "The role of Africa's Intermediary Cities in the Implementation of UN's Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063."